Gisborne locals praised for helping out after crash

Police are thanking Gisborne locals after they directed traffic and provided blankets to victims of a car crash on Friday morning.

One of the drivers sustained serious injuries after the two vehicles were involved in a crash at around 8.30am on the intersection of Aberdeen Rd and Roebuck Rd.

Sergeant Stu Rota said he could "not be prouder of the community spirit" at the scene of the crash.

"People gave up clothing, provided blankets, first aid and directed traffic," he said. "The locals were fantastic and really helped out people who needed them this morning."

Members of the public stopped to come to the aid of officers and the crash victims while an ambulance was on the way, according to police.

Rota extended the police's gratitude for the phenomenal support from the community after "the genuine display of altruism" he witnessed.