Adams launches teamwear, profits go to scholarships for NZ kids

Steven Adams made headlines earlier this week with his full-court pass but his latest assist will have a much bigger impact.

Steven Adams lays in a basket. (Source: Getty)

Adams launched his own teamwear and clothing range on Tuesday, stating all profits from the apparel will go directly to scholarship opportunities for Kiwi kids or support schools in need.

Adams said on social media his goal was to see more New Zealanders in the US college basketball scene and potentially the NBA.

"The main goal is to see a lot more kids get scholarships to the USA, free degree, no student debt. That's something I see that's amazing," Adams said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm grateful to my country Aotearoa, New Zealand, and the many people who have helped me along the way.

"Basketball has done so much for me, I'm just trying to create opportunities for other kids."

Adams' teamwear is available online and at a store in Rosedale, Auckland.

The 28-year-old has shaken off a down season with the Pelicans last year to play a key role with his new franchise, the Memphis Grizzlies.

Adams is averaging more rebounds and assists with the Grizzlies, currently third in the western conference, than he did in New Orleans while also improving his free throw shooting as the team's starting centre.

He has also been an impactful teammate to All Star Ja Morant, manhandling an opponent who tried to challenge the young guard earlier this year before making headlines on Tuesday with his inbound pass to set up a wild buzzer-beater.