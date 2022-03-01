Adams throws pass in one of the 'most insane' inbounds plays ever

Steven Adams has played a key role in one of the “most insane” inbounds plays ever in the NBA, a quarterback-style effort to beat the buzzer in the Memphis Grizzles’ win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday (Tuesday NZT).

Adams and Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant provided the highlight of the 118-105 win at the end of the second quarter.

With 0.4 seconds left on the clock after a Spurs free throw, Adams quickly took the ball to take the inbound pass before launching a throw the length of the court where Morant leapt to take the pass before sinking the shot while in mid-air on the baseline.

The play gave the Grizzlies a 68-58 halftime lead.

NBA commentator Bill Simmons called the play “one of the 10 most insane inbounds plays ever”.

This is one of the 10 most insane inbounds plays ever. It almost looks CGI’ed. pic.twitter.com/uMlGEfTGyh — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 1, 2022

It’s in the second time in a couple of days that Adams has shown off his arm strength, after he delivered another full court dime for Ziaire Williams to score in the win over the Bulls on Sunday.

Steven Adams with the touchdown pass 😳



(📍 @StateFarm) pic.twitter.com/EgDWpIQA9O — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 27, 2022

Adams finished with 14 rebounds, five assists and four points while Morant went off with 52 points, the first 50-point game in Grizzlies franchise history.

CHECK THE FOOTWORK, MATE pic.twitter.com/qvwJHMTknR — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 1, 2022

Morant also threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl.