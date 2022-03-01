TVNZ among big winners at New Zealand Television Awards

TVNZ people and programmes were among the big winners at this year’s virtual presentation of the New Zealand Television Awards, taking home 14 coveted awards.

Cast of Creamerie. (Source: TVNZ)

An impressive array of drama, comedy, sport and factual series funded by NZ On Air and made by local production houses to screen on TVNZ took out top awards at Tuesday's ceremony.

Acclaimed dystopian comedy drama Creamerie (TVNZ 2) was honoured with the award for Best Drama Series.

Rima Te Wiata was named Best Actress for The Tender Trap (TVNZ 1) and her portrayal of Sharon Armstrong, the Kiwi Grandmother who became the victim of an online romance scam. The feature length drama also won the award for Best Script: Drama (Riwia Brown and Kathryn Burnett).

Joel Tobeck was named Best Actor for TVNZ 1’s acclaimed drama Black Hands, the dramatisation of the life and murders of the Bain family. The five-part series also took home the award for Best Editing: Drama (Allanah Bazzard).

Continuing TVNZ’s run of wins for drama, action-thriller Vegas (TVNZ 2) took home the award for Best Post Production Design (Paul Lear) and Mystic (TVNZ 2) was awarded the Best Cinematography: Drama gong (Dave Cameron).

For the second year in a row, New Zealand’s favourite spooky investigators scooped two awards with Wellington Paranormal (TVNZ 2) named Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme as well as Best Script: Comedy (Melanie Bracewell).

A triple-threat on stage and screen, Hayley Sproull was named Best Presenter Entertainment for Have You Been Paying Attention? (TVNZ 2). A first-time finalist, the award tops off an incredible year for the comedy host after 2021 saw Hayley in the hosting seat for the Aotearoa Music Awards and The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

TVNZ’s factual slate also had a successful night with Heaven and Hell: The Centrepoint Story (TVNZ 1) awarded the Best Director Documentary / Factual category (Natalie Malcon and Thomas Robins) and Six Angry Women (TVNZ 1) recognised for Best Editing: Documentary/Factual (Simon Coldrick).

Kiri and Lou (TVNZ 2) was named Best Children’s Programme for the second year in a row.

TVNZ’s broadcast of the PRADA 36th America’s Cup was also recognised with the Best Director: Multi Camera award (Wayne Leonard) for Match 7.

TVNZ Director of Content, Cate Slater says: “We’re proud to see our local slate celebrated at tonight’s awards. From homegrown drama and comedy, premium factual and whānau-friendly entertainment, our programming line-up continues to showcase Aotearoa stories and we’re excited to share more original and diverse content in 2022.

"It’s been a challenging few years for our industry and tonight’s success is only made possible thanks to our incredible production company partners, cast and crews, as well as the continued support from NZ On Air, Te Māngai Pāho and the NZ Film Commission. Congratulations to all our well-deserved winners.”