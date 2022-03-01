Dame Valerie offers teary thanks to former coach, family

Dame Valerie Adams has offered a teary thanks to her family and former coach, Kirsten Hellier, after their acrimonious split in 2010, as she announced her retirement from athletics.

Adams offered special words of thanks for a handful of people in the announcement in Auckland on Tuesday.

“Firstly, thank you Kirsten, you took a chance on me at 14, guided my talent in those early days and believed in me,” Adams said.

The comments were a far cry from those Adams made in the years after Hellier’s 12-year stint as her coach ended in 2010. The two-time Olympic champion later wrote in her book that the split was “bitter”.

“We hardly spoke for ages, although there was the odd text. It feels weird now every time I'm around her. We don't see each other socially at all,” Adams wrote in her 2012 book, Valerie.

Adams wrote in the book that it was Hellier who decided to end their professional relationship.

Dame Valerie Adams with Kirsten Hellier after winning silver at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester. (Source: Photosport)

“Later, Kirsten was on TVNZ's Close Up, saying that it was my decision. And I thought, "Shit, this is going to get bitter," and it was,” Adams wrote.

Adams also thanked her physio, Louise ‘Louloubelle’ Johnson, the only person to have been with her throughout her career.

“To Louloubelle, thank you for being there since day one, you are more than just a physio to me, but a friend and confidante,” she said.

Adams left the most emotional thank you to last.

“To my darling husband Gabriel, and also to my mother-in-law, Noma. I thank you for allowing me to fulfil my dreams and for being my biggest drive and inspiration. I love you.”