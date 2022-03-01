2 staff injured in alleged assault at Christchurch prison

A review will be undertaken at Christchurch Men’s Prison after the facility director says five inmates assaulted Corrections Officers in a high security unit on Monday this week.

"All five prisoners have been placed on directed segregation and will be charged with misconduct following the incident," prison director, Joanne Harrex said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police have also been advised of the alleged assault and will determine whether any criminal charges are laid.

"At around 4.15pm a group of prisoners isolated staff in the unit and began assaulting them," Harrex said.

"Responding staff, including the Site Emergency Response Team (SERT) were in attendance in under a minute and the matter was quickly brought under control.

"Unfortunately, two staff members were injured during the assault requiring assessment and treatment at an offsite medical clinic. No other staff or prisoners were injured."

Harrex says the staff have the full support of prison management welfare support services, and their union delegates.

"Due to our legislative obligations under the Privacy Act 2020 and the Health Information Privacy Code, we are unable to provide any further information on the staff members or their injuries at this time," Harrex said.

