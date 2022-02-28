Tall Blacks continue undefeated run at World Cup qualifiers

The Tall Blacks have continued to pile on the points at the Asian World Cup qualifiers, taking down India for a second time in Group A.

The Tall Blacks followed up Monday's 88-63 win over the Philippines with a comfortable 95-60 win early on Tuesday morning NZT.

Tuesday's match was effectively decided in the second quarter when the Tall Blacks managed to outscore India 28-7, taking a 52-27 lead into half time.

Tom Vodanovic continued his hot form, scoring another double-double with a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Rob Loe looks to score for the Tall Blacks. (Source: Getty)

Rob Loe was right behind with a double-double of his own, scoring 18 and collecting 10 boards.

The Tall Blacks now leave Manila with their last first round qualifying game against the Philippines not scheduled until July.