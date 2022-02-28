Parliament occupation shower block removed overnight

Source: 1News

Police have removed a shower block put in place by protesters at Parliament.

Showers, now removed, at Parliament occupation

Showers, now removed, at Parliament occupation (Source: 1News)

The shower block appeared recently, amid claims of poor hygiene at the protest, which is now entering its fourth week.

Protester Chantelle Baker captured the aftermath of the shower block's removal in a Facebook live video, saying it was taken shortly after midnight.

Over the weekend, toilets hooked up to the city’s wastewater sewer network were installed through an illegal connection.

Yesterday, police said four people were arrested at the protest, one for possessing an offensive weapon.

Police said the number of protesters on site continues to decrease, with approximately 200 people staying overnight on Sunday.

At least 17 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the protests to date.

New ZealandCovid-19Wellington

