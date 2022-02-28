Murder charge laid after death of man in Nelson

A man has been charged with murder over the death of Lake Arizona Takimoana, 22, who died in Nelson late last month.

Vehicle sought by police in relation to homicide investigation after death of Lake Takimoana. (Source: NZ Police)

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in Nelson District Court today (Tuesday), Detective Inspector Mark Chenery said in a statement.

The man was arrested and charged on Monday night.

Police had previously said Takimoana died at the scene after being shot at a Washington Road property on February 22.

"This arrest is further to the previous arrest of a 24-year-old man for being party to murder," Chenery said.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and Police would still like to hear from anyone who may know the whereabouts of the vehicle in the image above, which has a distinctive flat deck.

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 220222/7060.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.