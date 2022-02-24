Police name man who died in reported Nelson shooting

Source: 1News

Police have released the name of the man whose death sparked a homicide investigation in Nelson earlier this week.

A police car (file).

Police said they were called to a Washington Rd address about 1.15pm on Tuesday after reports of a shooting.

Emergency services performed CPR on a man, but he died at the scene.

On Thursday, police confirmed he was Lake Arizona Takimoana, aged 22 years of Nelson.

"Police extend our condolences to Mr Takimoana’s friends and whānau," Detective Inspector Mark Chenery said in a statement.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and police urge anyone with information that could help with inquiries to contact them via 105 and quote file number 220222/7060, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNelson

