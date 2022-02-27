New Zealand border open to Kiwis in Aus from midnight Sunday

New Zealand opens its borders with Australia on Sunday at midnight, with five flights expected to land in Auckland on Monday and one flight in Christchurch.

Those arriving will need to self-isolate for seven days, a rule opposition parties want scrapped.

The opposition said the process would be more straightforward if every passenger just had a rapid antigen test on arrival.

From Monday all arrivals will be issued with rapid antigen tests and health information before they leave the airport.

From there, they can isolate anywhere in the country, provided they have cell phone coverage, a landline or Wi-Fi to enable contact from the Ministry of Health.

Travelling companions can isolate together in the same bubble and isolating with friends and family is allowed.

Household members don’t need to isolate but the Ministry of Health said contact with visitors should be minimised.

Despite some lifting of border restrictions, the isolation requirements will make it difficult for Kiwis wanting to return home and see their family for a long weekend or family event.

But Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement, the Government will adjust its settings when appropriate, based on expert advice and expects to be able to make an announcement soon.