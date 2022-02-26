Venus wins doubles title in Dubai

Source: 1News

Top Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus has added another doubles title to his resume, winning the ATP 500 tournament in Dubai.

Michael Venus in action at the Australian Open. (Source: Getty)

Venus and German partner Tim Puetz won the competition on Sunday, taking down top seeds and world's number one ranked pair Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic 6-3 6-7 (3) 16-14 in an hour and 56 minutes.

The win was Venus' 17th ATP doubles title after entering the event as the fourth seed.

The Kiwi was also the defending champion in Dubai after winning last year's competition with former partner John Peers.

Since teaming up with Puetz after last year's French Open, Venus has won three ATP doubles titles and are expected to climb to seventh in the race to qualify among the top eight teams for the ATP Finals in Turin in November.

Venus is now headed to Las Vegas to meet up with the New Zealand Davis Cup team ahead of next weekend's World Group 1 qualifying tie against Uruguay.

