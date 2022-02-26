Two men linked to shooting death of Nelson man arrested

Two men have been arrested and charged in relation to the shooting death of a man in Nelson earlier this week.

A vehicle of interest in relation to the death of Lake Arizona Takimoana. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police were called to a Washington Road address about 1.15pm on Tuesday following reports of a shooting, Detective Inspector Mark Chenery said in a statement.

Emergency services performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene.

On Thursday, police confirmed he was 22-year-old Lake Arizona Takimoana of Nelson.

A 24-year-old has since been charged with being party to Takimoana's death.

He is due to appear in Nelson District Court on Monday.

A second man has been arrested and will appear in court charged with being party to aggravated burglary.

The investigation into locating those responsible for Takimoana’s death is ongoing, and police are following strong lines of inquiry, Chenery said.

Police have also released an image of a vehicle with a distinctive flat deck which has been linked to the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle have been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220222/7060, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.