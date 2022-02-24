Senior Gloriavale leader says no one 'coerced' to join

A senior leader in the Christian commune of Gloriavale claims members “choose to live a sharing, communal life” in the hope of “perfect obedience to God”.

Gloriavale. (Source: 1News)

Peter Righteous appeared before the Employment Court on Thursday, which is considering whether Gloriavale residents are employees or volunteers.

A group of leavers have lodged the case against the Attorney General and the community’s leaders, arguing they are robbed of choice.

Righteous told the court that members willingly submit to each other and those who have authority over them.

“We seek to live a practical Christian life that mirrors life in heaven where there is perfect obedience to God.

“As Jesus taught we choose to deny ourselves, to esteem others better than ourselves, to walk in humility and put God and others first.

“We have come to see that self is the great enemy. When self takes control it gives rise to strife, unhappiness, inequity, social injustice,” said Righteous.

Members are asked to sign a declaration of commitment when they reach adulthood or first move to Gloriavale.

Righteous said nobody is coerced into signing the document, which is a “personal heart motivated statement made by those who have come forward of their own free will”.

The court heard that members are told not to expect any financial gain for themselves or anyone else.

Righteous said he has never been forced to do his job as a teacher and would do things asked of him “willingly and happily from my own heart”.

“We do not see it as a radical way of life for Christians but a normal result of seeking to do the will of God.

“The Gloriavale community provides its members with full life from the cradle to the grave,” said Righteous.