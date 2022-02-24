NZ's daily Covid-19 cases pass 6000 for first time

There are 6137 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health workers at a Covid-19 testing station in Christchurch. (Source: Getty)

There are 205 people in hospital with the virus, including two in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The ministry also announced the death of a patient with Covid-19 at Middlemore Hospital.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the patient's family and friends at this deeply sad time," it said in a statement.

The ministry explained the number of Covid-19 cases will now include those identified from rapid antigen tests and PCR tests and give a breakdown.

Of the 6137 new community cases, 3526 are from PCR tests and 2611 through RAT.

The locations of new community cases have also been broken down by PCR and RAT.

PCR — Northland (56), Auckland (1979), Waikato (314), Bay of Plenty (116), Lakes (75), Hawke’s Bay (30), MidCentral (69), Whanganui (13), Taranaki (30), Tairāwhiti (26), Wairarapa (11), Capital and Coast (120), Hutt Valley (68), Nelson Marlborough (112), Canterbury (194), South Canterbury (3), Southern (305) and West Coast (4).

RAT — Northland (24), Auckland (1900), Waikato (163), Bay of Plenty (75), Lakes (16), Hawke’s Bay (30), MidCentral (8), Whanganui (4), Taranaki (4), Tairāwhiti (0), Wairarapa (4), Capital and Coast (44), Hutt Valley (5), Nelson Marlborough (11), Canterbury (43), South Canterbury (3), Southern (290) and West Coast (0).

The ministry said it strongly encourages people to get boosted.

"Increasing numbers of cases and hospitalisations are another reminder that vaccination is our best defence against the virus.

"There is growing evidence that three doses of Pfizer is protective against infection and symptomatic infection for Omicron."

It said 68.2 per cent of the eligible population has received a booster dose. The ministry said 24,632 booster doses were administered on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,248,153.

Eight cases were also announced at the border on Thursday. None of their full travel history was obtained.

The ministry said 33,225 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, with 10.9 per cent positive.

On Wednesday, 3297 community cases were announced.