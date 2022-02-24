New charges laid over alleged cocaine importation ring

By Katie Stevenson, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Several new charges have been laid against those accused of being involved in a criminal group importing cocaine.

The assets seized as part of Operation Mist.

About 50kg of the Class A drug, worth millions of dollars was seized in a joint police and customs operation last November.

Nine people, including six Colombian nationals and an Argentine, were arrested following a series of search warrants executed across Auckland and Canterbury.

Some of those alleged to be involved were working on farms.

They first appeared in court last year on a variety of charges including money laundering, being involved in organised crime and importation and supply of cocaine.

Details of these new charges are not yet known but there are around 30 in total.

All nine people will appear in court again next month.

