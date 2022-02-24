Motocross world champ Courtney Duncan hungry for more success

Three-time motocross world champion Courtney Duncan is back in New Zealand and enjoying time with family and friends, but is also hard at work preparing for her latest title defence.

"I just want to keep winning. Three is nice but I have potential to add a few more to the list," Duncan told 1News.

Duncan has recently been added to the High Performance Sport NZ programme and is thriving under new training techniques.

Courtney Duncan. (Source: Photosport)

The 25-year-old starts her latest title defence in less than two weeks, and this time she doesn't have to worry about missed MIQ lottery spots, which she admitted had caused a lot of stress and sleepless nights last year.