India win final ODI, White Ferns take series 4-1

India have avoided a whitewash, earning a consolation victory in the final ODI in the five-game series against the White Ferns.

Sophie Devine is dismissed during the fifth ODI between the White Ferns and India. (Source: Photosport)

The touring side had struggled to take control of any game this series, but were finally able to put it all together in the fifth ODI in Queenstown, cruising to a comfortable six-wicket win with four overs to spare.

Chasing 251, India never looked in doubt, thanks to half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (71), Harmanpreet Kaur (63) and captain Mithali Raj (54 not out).

Amelia Kerr was once again the anchor of the White Ferns innings, her 66 her third half-century of the series to go along with a century in the second game.

Sophie Devine (34), Lauren Down (30) and Hayley Jensen (30) all made starts but were unable to kick on.

The White Ferns will now prepare for their World Cup opener against the West Indies at Mount Maunganui on March 4.