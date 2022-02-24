India win final ODI, White Ferns take series 4-1

Source: 1News

India have avoided a whitewash, earning a consolation victory in the final ODI in the five-game series against the White Ferns.

Sophie Devine is dismissed during the fifth ODI between the White Ferns and India.

Sophie Devine is dismissed during the fifth ODI between the White Ferns and India. (Source: Photosport)

The touring side had struggled to take control of any game this series, but were finally able to put it all together in the fifth ODI in Queenstown, cruising to a comfortable six-wicket win with four overs to spare.

Chasing 251, India never looked in doubt, thanks to half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (71), Harmanpreet Kaur (63) and captain Mithali Raj (54 not out).

Amelia Kerr was once again the anchor of the White Ferns innings, her 66 her third half-century of the series to go along with a century in the second game.

Sophie Devine (34), Lauren Down (30) and Hayley Jensen (30) all made starts but were unable to kick on.

The White Ferns will now prepare for their World Cup opener against the West Indies at Mount Maunganui on March 4.

Cricket

Popular Stories

1

Omicron outbreak: NZ moving to Phase 3 tonight

2

Protesters chase Ardern's vehicle down driveway after school visit

3

Omicron: What you need to know about Phase 3

4

Putin orders military operation in Ukraine, warns others 'not to interfere'

5

NZ's daily Covid-19 cases pass 6000 for first time

Latest Stories

Food parcels being delivered as Covid rips through Dunedin students

Govt’s child poverty progress ‘dismal’ – action group

New charges laid over alleged cocaine importation ring

LIVE: 'Russia has chosen war,' Australian PM says of Ukraine crisis

Senior Gloriavale leader says no one 'coerced' to join

Related Stories

NZ not focused on reclaiming No. 1 Test ranking - Jamieson

Ireland and UAE qualify for upcoming T20 World Cup

White Ferns dominate India in rain-delayed ODI

Halliday to miss final two India ODIs due to Covid protocols