Video: Protesters and police clash after concrete bollard moved

Anti-mandate protesters have clashed with police again on streets near Parliament after a group of protesters removed one of the concrete bollards blocking vehicle access on Wednesday night.

Video taken by 1News around 9.40pm shows the protesters heaving the massive concrete bollard out the way to allow a line of waiting cars to enter a street, which was blocked off as part of police’s traffic management system.

The concrete bollards have been a flashpoint since they were installed to keep protesters’ towed vehicles from returning to streets around Parliament.

After the concrete bollard is removed the protesters cheer and a long line of vehicles start moving back in.

Shortly afterwards police arrived at the scene, attempting to form a human chain to block any more vehicles from coming in and keep protesters back.

A number of small scuffles then broke out between police and protesters, with at least one man being led off in handcuffs.

It comes as earlier on Wednesday Sky Stadium started charging protesters $15 a day to park their cars there. Previously it had been free.

Before the evening incident, it had been a quieter day at the protest with less people involved.