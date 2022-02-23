Ukraine 'invasion' prompts Mahuta to call in Russian Ambassador

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is calling in the Russian Ambassador Georgii Viktorovich Zuev "to hear New Zealand's strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days, and condemn what looks to be the beginning of a Russian invasion into Ukraine territory".

Mahuta is currently at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, and called Zuev into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mahuta said New Zealand is prepared to roll out travel and controlled export bans, and diplomatic measures, in the event "of a full invasion of Ukraine".

"Russia's actions could have far-reaching and serious humanitarian, security and economic implications for the region, and globally," she said.

"We are very clear: any act of Russian aggression in Ukraine poses a direct threat to global peace and security, and would represent a further violation of international law.

"We have consistently expressed our strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and international diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis to find a peaceful solution."

