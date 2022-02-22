European Union nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions

The 27 European Union members nations have unanimously agreed on an initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drianance's foreign minister said.

Demonstrators march along the street near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany. (Source: Associated Press)

On Wednesday, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the package approved “will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot.”

Borrell said the sanctions would affect members of Russia’s lower house of parliament and other individuals involved in approving the deployment of Russian troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

He says the package will also affect Russia's financing of policies linked to Ukraine by limiting access to EU financial markets.

“This story is not finished,” said Borrell of Russian actions in Ukraine.

Shocked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, world leaders moved quickly to impose as forceful a response as possible in hopes of averting a full-blown war in Europe.

Germany made the first big move, taking steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia — a lucrative deal long sought by Moscow, but criticised by the US for increasing Europe's reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Other EU countries also put some of its cards on the table, saying its sanctions would take aim at several Russian officials, banks financing the Russian armed forces and include limiting Moscow’s access to EU capital and financial markets. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went as far as naming five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals who were hit with sanctions.

The United States was moving closer to sanctions too, with the White House calling Russia’s troop deployments an “invasion” — a red line that President Joe Biden has said would result in heavy US sanctions against Moscow. Action could follow later on Wednesday.

And if Putin pushes further into Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg insisted the West would move in lockstep. “If Russia decides once again to use force against Ukraine, there will be even stronger sanctions, even a higher price to pay,” he said.

The West insisted Putin’s bold moves in Ukraine violated countless international agreements and since diplomacy has failed, it was time to move towards action.

Western powers have long made clear the fate of Ukraine wasn't worth a direct military confrontation with Russia and the potential of a world war, so sanctions were the only, limited, option to crystalize their anger.