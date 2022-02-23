Shaun Johnson in great spirits after surprise visit by family

Warriors star Shaun Johnson was all smiles on Wednesday after receiving a surprise visit from his young family in Redcliffe.

Shaun Johnson. (Source: Photosport)

Johnson said he hadn't seen his wife Kayla and 18-month-old daughter Millah in three months before the pair surprised him in the Warriors hotel lobby this week.

"Just walked in the lobby and there they were. I had no idea they were coming and it really couldn't have come at a better time because I was really starting to miss them. It's been a good lift for me," Johnson said.

"Especially my daughter, I was missing her quite a lot, missing out on moments I know I'll never get back with her. Probably the most pleasing thing is that she hadn't forgotten who I was."

The 31-year-old Johnson had turned down an extension with the Bulldogs to move back to Auckland so Kayla could relaunch her netball career.

At least, that was the idea before the trans-Tasman border situation left the Warriors stranded in Queensland.

"That was the plan, get her back into her career...so when you get told you're going to be based in Redcliffe for a year...nah."

This week, Kayla's Northern Stars granted leave to allow the family to be reunited for the first time in 2022.

Johnson will make his return to the park in a Warriors jersey this weekend in a preseason clash with the Titans and said he was raring to go.

"I definitely feel like I've got enough work under my belt to one, go this weekend, and two, go into this season feeling pretty confident about my body."

His return comes as other experienced campaigners in the squad have been ruled out through injury.

He comes back to the team where he made his name as a better player, according to Warriors coach Nathan Brown.

“The biggest thing is the understanding of what’s required on the footy field. He’s very experienced in the position he plays, he’s obviously a far more controlled player than what he was when he was younger, he was probably a little bit faster and a little more brilliant when he was younger but he’s a far better team player now,” Brown said.

“He understands how to make other people look good and what the team needs, those ingredients for any half are important.”