NZ not focused on reclaiming No. 1 Test ranking - Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson has downplayed the importance of reclaiming the No.1 Test ranking with a victory over South Africa in the second Test at Hagley Oval later this week.

The Black Caps could usurp Australia for the top spot by winning the second Test, and would have a strong chance of retaining it until they tour England in June.

But Jamieson said the squad wasn't focused on the milestone. Instead, they hoped to back up their incredible first Test performance.

"I think for us, it's about each Test as it comes," Jamieson said.

"While it's cool to get those milestones as such, it's not the focal point. It's about us backing up the last game, and if we do that, hopefully we'll come away with a win."

Kyle Jamieson during the first Test between NZ and South Africa. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps pummelled the touring South Africans in the first Test at Hagley Oval last week, winning by an innings and 276 runs, New Zealand's third-highest innings victory in Test cricket.

The victory was also New Zealand's first over South Africa in Tests since 2004, proving the Black Caps will need to be on their game again come Friday to secure another vital Test win.

The South African batsmen struggled on the bowler-friendly pitch at Hagley Oval last week, and Jamieson believed the conditions for the second Test would remain much the same.

"Hagley tends to be pretty much the same for the most part. It's certainly bowler-friendly, and it tends to flatten out as the game goes on.

"It's the same sort of blueprint for us and just trying to back that [first Test victory] up."