Govt to announce next steps in Omicron outbreak response

The Government is likely to announce a move into Phase 3 of its Omicron response later today.

Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield speak at a news conference.

At midday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will make an announcement outlining changes to deal with the Omicron peak.

Under Phase 3, only high-risk contacts, such as those who live with positive cases, will be deemed close contacts.

Rapid antigen tests will be available at doctors and pharmacies, but only for symptomatic and critical workers.

There were 3297 new Covid-19 community cases on Wednesday.

There were 179 people in hospital with the virus, including one person in an intensive care or high dependency unit.