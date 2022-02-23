Govt to announce next steps in Omicron outbreak response

Source: 1News

The Government is likely to announce a move into Phase 3 of its Omicron response later today.

Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield speak at a news conference.

Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield speak at a news conference.

At midday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will make an announcement outlining changes to deal with the Omicron peak.

Under Phase 3, only high-risk contacts, such as those who live with positive cases, will be deemed close contacts.

READ MORE: Omicron: What will a move to Phase 3 look like?

Rapid antigen tests will be available at doctors and pharmacies, but only for symptomatic and critical workers.

There were 3297 new Covid-19 community cases on Wednesday.

There were 179 people in hospital with the virus, including one person in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Omicron: What will a move to Phase 3 look like?

2

Police tell Wellington man they can't help find stolen van

3

Two sex offenders serving community sentences attended protest

4

Govt to announce next steps in Omicron outbreak response

5

Video: Protesters and police clash after concrete bollard moved

Latest Stories

Robertson talks support payments ahead of Omicron announcement

LIVE: Protest 'concentrated form of frustrations' around NZ - Seymour

NZ condemns Russia’s 'provocative actions’ in Ukraine

Two sex offenders serving community sentences attended protest

Govt to announce next steps in Omicron outbreak response

Related Stories

Robertson talks support payments ahead of Omicron announcement

Two protesters positive for Covid at Parliament occupation

Govt announcement on Thursday outlining Omicron outbreak changes

Daily Covid-19 cases pass 3000 for first time in NZ