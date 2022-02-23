Govt announcement on Thursday outlining Omicron outbreak changes

Jessica Mutch McKay
Jessica Mutch McKay
There is set to be an announcement on Thursday around the Omicron outbreak.

Covid-19 Reponse Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. (Source: Getty / 1News)

On Thursday, February 24, at midday Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will make an announcement outlining changes to deal with the Omicron peak.

It is likely to be a move to Phase 3 – with relaxed rules now there are several thousand new cases a day.

Click here for more information on the different phases.

There is 3297 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Wednesday.

There are 179 people in hospital with the virus. One of those was in the intensive care/high dependency unit.

