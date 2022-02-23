Former policeman rewarded for making Tararua trekking safe

Waikanae Beach local Noel Bigwood has dedicated decades to improving safety for those taking a trek in the Western Tararua area, and continued to do so after cancer treatment.

After retiring from the police force, he took it upon himself to improve and maintain various tracks and huts in the area.

His love of New Zealand’s bush and forest landscape, paired with his career as a sergeant in charge of Search and Rescue in the Western Tararua area was the perfect match.

Although he has been battling brain cancer for the last two years, as soon as he was able after treatment, he was back to it continuing his important work in the bush.

And that's why he is this week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient.

Noel receives $8,000 to go towards materials for all his bush safety construction.

He also gets a bonus $2,000 for he and his wife to treat themselves.

Watch the moment he is surprised with the award in the video above.