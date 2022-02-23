8 injured as multi-vehicle crash closes part of Auckland's SH16

A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Auckland's State Highway 16 heading northbound.
St John said eight people were injured in the crash, with one of those in a critical condition.
The Northwestern motorway is closed between Rosebank and Patiki Roads and the crash is on the westbound lanes near Rosebank Road, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA's latest update at 6:35pm.
All westbound traffic on the motorway is being diverted off at Rosebank Road.
Motorists are asked to expect significant delays and avoid the area.