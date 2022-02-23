8 injured as multi-vehicle crash closes part of Auckland's SH16

A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Auckland's State Highway 16 heading northbound.

Crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway. (Source: NZTA)

St John said eight people were injured in the crash, with one of those in a critical condition.

The Northwestern motorway is closed between Rosebank and Patiki Roads and the crash is on the westbound lanes near Rosebank Road, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA's latest update at 6:35pm.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 4:20PM

Due to a serious crash, #SH16 is now closed northbound between Rosebank Rd and Patiki Rd on the Northwestern Motorway. Follow the detour via Rosebank Rd off-ramp, Patiki Rd then back on to #SH16. Expect delays: https://t.co/K4zttWwTNJ. ^MF pic.twitter.com/6scqF8r8Tt — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 23, 2022

All westbound traffic on the motorway is being diverted off at Rosebank Road.

Motorists are asked to expect significant delays and avoid the area.