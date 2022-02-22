Unidentified man found dead in West Auckland

Source: 1News

Police are appealing to the public for help to identify a man who was found dead on a West Auckland walking track.

Gittos Domain.

Gittos Domain. (Source: Google Maps)

In a statement, police said the deceased body was discovered in Gittos Domain in Blockhouse Bay at around 8pm on Monday.

They said they had not been able to identify the man and that there are no reports of anyone matching his description going missing.

The death is being referred to the Coroner and has not been deemed suspicious by Police.

Police said they are hoping someone might have information to help them identify the body or know someone who is missing who fits the description.

They said the man is possibly Māori, or of Pacific Island or Asian descent and in his late 50s to early 60s.

Additionally, police said he was wearing New Balance sneakers, shiny dark blue track pants and a blue and white short sleeve shirt.

He was also wearing distinctive white ankle socks with a black star pattern and a red band around the top. A set of Nissan car keys was found in one of his pockets, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220222/5195.

