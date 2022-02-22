Queues at Auckland Covid testing centres causing congestion

Demand at Covid-19 testing centres in Auckland is causing significant traffic congestion, police urging motorists to avoid certain areas.

Covid-19 testing centre in Auckland.

Covid-19 testing centre in Auckland. (Source: Getty)

Large queues of vehicles can be seen at a number of centres.

The public is advised to avoid the following sites:

  • Takanini Community Testing Centre at 8 Great South Rd, Takanini
  • The Whānau Ora Community Clinic, 25 Druces Rd, Wiri
  • Northcote Community Testing Centre, 16-18 College Rd, Northcote.

Police are asking the public to consider visiting alternative testing sites.

Traffic management plans are being put in place, and police are working with the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre to ease congestion.

A record 2846 new community cases were reported on Tuesday.

