Police, parents concerned for Auckland teen's whereabouts

Concerns are growing for an Auckland girl that hasn’t been in contact with her family.

Carey-Ann. (Source: NZ Police)

Police on Wednesday said they were appealing for sightings or information as to the whereabouts of 14-year-old Carey-Ann.

Her family and police have concerns given her age and the length of time she has hasn’t been in touch.

“Police are appealing to Carey-Ann to make contact to let them know she is OK (sic),” a spokesperson said.

“We are also appealing to anyone who has had any contact with her, to get in touch.

“Police and her family just want to make sure she’s OK.”

Carey-Ann is described as medium build, around 174cm tall with a scar above her left eye.

Police said there had been reported sightings of her around Myers Park in central Auckland.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.