MP hospitalised after breaking arms, spinal and rib fractures

Waikato MP Tim van de Molen will be off work after being hospitalised from an accident over the weekend.

The National MP broke both his arms and sustained spinal and rib fractures after accidentally falling off a platform on Saturday afternoon.

“For now, I will be at home with my family focusing on my recovery,” he said.

“My dedicated team remains available in the Waikato electorate and in Wellington for constituent needs.”

He said he has undergone several surgeries since Saturday and that doctors expected him to be released from hospital next week.

National leader Christopher Luxon said other MPs would take on van de Molen’s portfolios while he was gone.

“I have spoken with Tim and assured him that he has the full support of his colleagues as he takes time to focus on himself, his recovery and his family at this time.”

The Waikato MP thanked hospital and ambulance staff for their response.

“I also extend my heartfelt thanks to the staff at Waikato Hospital for the exceptional dedication they have given to my care - especially acknowledging the difficulty of the existing workload being amplified by Covid-19," van de Molden said.

