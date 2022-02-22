McCaw returns for fourth shot at gruelling GodZone race

Richie McCaw is returning for a fourth shot at the GodZone adventure race after confirming his entry on Wednesday.

Richie McCaw. (Source: Photosport)

McCaw will feature in the 10th anniversary of the event running from March 3-12 in Wanaka having competed three times in the past including a second-placed finish last year in Rotorua.

Ninety teams are involved in this year's event.

"GodZone represents the ultimate New Zealand adventure that over a five- to seven-day period absolutely tests you both physically and mentally," McCaw said.

"The opportunity to race down in the South Island again is really appealing - particularly because it's the 10th chapter which should be iconic."

McCaw will join fellow multisport teammate and Rugby Players Association CEO Rob Nichol in Wanaka for the race while also teaming up with locals Jo Williams and Tim Sikma.

"Unfortunately, Rob didn't get to race in Rotorua last year due to a Covid lockdown in Auckland, so it will be great to be back together along with Jo and Tim, who we have not raced with before," he said.

"I like taking on this particular adventure challenge, where team dynamics are so important in everyone getting to the finish line."

The group will race as TEAM iSPORT to support McCaw and fellow former All Black Dan Carter's foundation that inspires and removes barriers for youth to be involved in sport.