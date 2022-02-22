‘Lemons’ race drives on family battling motor neurone disease

You’ve heard of Le Mans, the gruelling 24-hour endurance motorsport race in France.

Duncan, James, Malcolm and Jono Abernethy at the Lemons race at Hampton Downs. (Source: 1News)

But, chances are, its near-namesake ‘Lemons’ has flown under your radar.

Forget big budget teams. This is as grassroots as motorsport gets.

Cars of varying quality are souped-up and kitted out for a fast and furious weekend of racing.

"The whole fun factor is, you bring a piece of junk that shouldn't last ten minutes let alone hours," Lemons race judge Mike Howe told 1News.

Among the colourful contestants at Hampton Downs were the Abernethy family from Wellington.

Their Peugeot 206 GTI was adorned with well-wishes and tributes to one of the team’s drivers.

Malcolm Abernethy, a top cardiologist, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in March last year.

“Malcolm has had a fairly full-on professional career,” his wife Ginny said.

"For that to just stop overnight was really devastating for him and for me to watch. The boys hatched a plan to keep him busy and occupied.

“Because he was a very capable man, and still is."

The Abernethy family’s Peugeot makes its way around Hampton Downs to raise money for the University of Canterbury’s Rose Centre for Stroke Recovery and Research. (Source: Chris Dillon) (Source: Supplied)

Son James said the build-up to the Lemons race provided a welcome distraction.

"[Dad] basically swapped his suit for overalls, was drinking instant coffee with the guys at the workshop," he said.

"I don't think Christian Horner's going to be taking much notice of our team, especially after our little pit stop. But we don't care, we're here having a good time."

Malcolm’s speech has now gone, and hydration is done through a feeding tube.

People with MND can face problems with swallowing. So, the team is raising money for the Rose Centre, which helps patients with safe swallowing.

"You just cherish every moment and day you get,” James said.

“It's not just a car race or a weekend with the family. It means a lot more to us to have this time and build these memories that we'll never forget."

Motor-on for Motor Neurone Disease was racing to raise money for the Rose Centre. You can make a donation through their Givealittle page.