Football Ferns unsure if Moore will play next match

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova is uncertain if defender Meikayla Moore will feature in Thursday's game against Czech Republic after her tough outing against the US.

Moore made international sporting headlines on Monday after she scored an own-goal hat-trick in the first half of New Zealand's loss to the US.

She was then substituted before halftime as the side went on to lose 5-0.

Klimkova said on Wednesday Moore's mindset was the most important consideration ahead of Thursday's SheBelieves Cup match.

"We are trying to help Meikayla as much as possible because this is a team sport it is not an individual sport and she has our back," said Klimkova.

Jitka Klimkova consoles Meikayla Moore after her substitution. (Source: Photosport)

"We will try to do everything to bring her confidence back and be back with us on the field as soon as possible."

Earlier this week teammate and goalkeeper Erin Nayler said the side were doing all they can to protect Moore.

“This is about more than football right now,” goalkeeper Erin Nayler said.

“We have to think about her as a person.”

The match against the Czech Republic will decide third place, while the game between the USA and Iceland will decide the tournament winner.