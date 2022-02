Rubbish is piling up at the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament.

1News filmed the large pile of black rubbish bags, which are starting to smell, on Kate Sheppard Place.

The protest is now into day 16 and people remain camped out at the site.

Rubbish stacked up at Parliament after 15 days of protests. (Source: 1News)

Police have said they'll bring in more officers to the protest on Wednesday after some instances of violence played out on Tuesday.

