Christchurch earthquake anniversary: 11 years on

Source: 1News

This year is the first without an official event to mark the anniversary of the deadly Christchurch earthquake, due to Covid-19 restrictions and the Omicron outbreak.

185 people were killed by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in 2011.

Tuesday’s commemoration saw informal events, and a pre-recorded tribute by the Christchurch City Council which went online.

Christchurch city Mayor Lianne Dalziel said it was a Tuesday when the earthquake struck, so the 2022 anniversary was a “pretty poignant reminder of what was a devastating event”.

The Christchurch City Council’s tribute went online at 12:51pm to avoid crowds gathering due to Covid restrictions.

Seeking closure

Eleven years on and some family members of those who died in the quake are still looking for answers.

Maan Alkaisi’s wife Maysoon Abbas died in the CTV building with 114 others.

He’s fighting for someone to be held accountable, with criminal charges ruled out and an Engineering New Zealand investigation that is still ongoing.

Police have said they would not prosecute but recommended manslaughter charges be filed against the building's engineers in a 2017 report for the Crown solicitor.

“There is a bitterness that even after 11 years there's no closure.. so you feel that it's still a wound that's open and not healed yet,” Alkaisi said.

Some homeowners are also still wrestling with unsettled insurance claims, including former city councillor Sue Wells.

“I can't move on and for me every day is February 22nd,” Wells said.

Of the more than half a million insurance claims there are still more than 1150 home owners dealing with EQC or their private insurers - the majority are reopened cases. More than 100 of which are in dispute.

New ZealandNatural DisastersChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Daily Covid-19 cases pass 3000 for first time in NZ

2

Govt announcement on Thursday outlining Omicron outbreak changes

3

Abuse shouted at Ardern by anti-mandate protesters in Westport

4

MP hospitalised after breaking arms, spinal and rib fractures

5

LIVE: Second Wellington school closes due to Parliament protest

Latest Stories

Omicron: What will a move to Phase 3 look like?

Queensland flash-flooding kills woman in submerged vehicle

LIVE: Second Wellington school closes due to Parliament protest

Grunge pioneer, Screaming Trees singer Mark Lanegan dies

Govt announcement on Thursday outlining Omicron outbreak changes

Related Stories

Busy Covid testing centre causing traffic delays in Christchurch

More than 1000 anti-mandate protesters gather in Christchurch

Record noise complaints in Canterbury ahead of O-Week

Man pleads not guilty to murdering woman in her Christchurch home