Aucklanders told to prepare for long waits to get a Covid test

Testing sites in Auckland are expected to remain “very busy” as rapid antigen testing is rolled out more widely across the city on Wednesday.

Speaking to Breakfast, several Aucklanders lining up at a testing centre said they had waited for hours.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) operations director Matt Hannant said people in the city should be prepared to wait as demand for testing was high.

“We know it can be a long wait in the queues and we want to thank them for their patience,” he said.

“The sites are doing everything they can to process people as quickly as possible. What we would say to people is to come prepared - bring refreshments, bring water, bring a book, and we will get to see you as quickly as we can.”

He reiterated pleas from health officials for people to only get a test if they were eligible for one.

“You only need to come and get tested if you have symptoms, if you are unwell, if you have been in close contact with someone with Covid, or have been told to get a test. Otherwise, you don’t need that test.”

Hannart said people would notice the phasing in of more rapid antigen testing (RAT) on Wednesday while the traditional PCR method would be used on a more selective basis.

“Most people will be getting access to those rapid antigen tests. For those people who need a PCR - maybe they are not comfortable doing the RAT at home, or there are clinical circumstances where they need that PCR.”

He said staff would determine what type of test people received when they presented at a testing centre.