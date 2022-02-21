Video: Protester throws plastic bottle at police during clash

An anti-mandate protester in Wellington threw what appears to be a plastic water bottle at officers while another man was being arrested as the two sides clashed near Parliament on Monday night.

The female protester followed police as four officers arrested a man and took him to their vehicle on one of the streets surrounding Parliament shortly after 7pm.

The man appeared to be resisting arrest as police tried to drag him to a van, with officers tripping on a road cone along the way.

The woman told police: “You do not have to manhandle him like that. He’s already in your custody.”

As she spoke to police, the man wouldn’t get into the police vehicle. Police brought him to the ground. One officer tried to grab his leg.

Onlookers shouted: “Get off him” and “get off his neck”.

The woman then attempted to push against the driver’s side of the police van and tried to put one of her legs on its wheel.

Police then pulled her away from the vehicle. She then threw what looked like a plastic water bottle toward police officers. Two officers moved in appearing to arrest her.

Fireworks can be heard going off in the background.

Police told 1News they will provide comment on the incident on Tuesday morning, with the full number of arrests made.

It comes as the occupation around Parliament entered its 14th day.

Early on Monday, police installed concrete barriers in an effort to contain protest activity.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said police would be sticking to its existing de-escalation approach, but that officers were taking a zero-tolerance approach to abuse, intimidation, or violence.

Police presence around Parliament had also been bumped up on Monday.