Trent Boult ruled out of second Test against South Africa

Trent Boult has been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa due to fitness concerns, opening the door for Matt Henry to back up his man-of-the-match performance in the first Test last week.

Trent Boult celebrates his 300 wicket during day two of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps beat South Africa for the first time in 18 years, dominating proceedings from start to finish and wrapping up the innings-and-276 run win within three days.

Boult missed the first Test as he and his wife Gert welcomed their third child.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the left-arm paceman wouldn't be considered for the second Test as he had limited bowling opportunities in recent times, and the risk of injury was too high.

"Trent Boult's not in a position to be able to be available for this Test match, just with his [bowling] loads where he is at the moment," Stead said.

"He's missed out on a lot of opportunities to bowl, and we just felt the risk was far too great."

The Black Caps will keep the same 15-man squad from the first Test, meaning Central Districts spinner Ajaz Patel will miss out on selection for the fourth straight Test since taking a historic 10-wicket bag in India.

Stead told reporters the inclusion of a spinner in the squad for the second Test had been considered but didn't think it would be required on the Hagley Oval pitch.

Meanwhile, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss another game for his country due to an elbow injury, although Stead said his rehabilitation was going well.

"He's going great, he's right on track for where we want him to be," Stead said.

"The risk we have is we push him too quickly and bat him too long and we overload him and he goes backwards again. We're trying to avoid that at all costs."

The second Test will start on Friday at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.