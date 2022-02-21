Te Papa acquires rare 1905 'Originals' All Blacks jersey

Source: 1News

An All Blacks jersey well over a century old has been acquired by national museum Te Papa.

It is the centrepiece of a collection belonging to Alex McDonald, who played 41 games for the All Blacks in the early 1900s.

The jersey is from the 1905 tour of Britain that gave the All Blacks their name.

"There are about nine jerseys, or nine known jerseys around the world," Te Papa's history curator Claire Regnault told 1News.

This one belonged to McDonald, who represented Otago before becoming one of "the Original" All Blacks.

"They were incredibly successful, they only ever lost one game to Wales by three points to nil, and so they become iconic," New Zealand Rugby Museum director Stephen Berg said.

McDonald gathered a 120-piece collection. It covers his time as a player, All Blacks selector and manager, and provincial coach.

His family thought it deserved a wider audience after remaining in their care for decades. Te Papa bought the collection through an auction house for $125,000.

"The opportunity to actually finally have in our hot little hands an 'Original' jersey was a great motivation," Regnault said.

Berg was pleased Te Papa had made the purchase.

"We've been advocating for Te Papa to show more of NZ's sporting history, it's so important to a culture, and so we're really really thrilled that Te Papa have made this purchase."

The items aren't going to be on display immediately, but museum staff are uploading pictures of the collection to their website for people to see.

RugbyWellington

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19 rife among Otago Uni students on Dunedin’s Castle St

2

Sir Russell Coutts arrives at Parliament protest

3

Video: Protester throws plastic bottle at police during clash

4

2365 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Monday

5

‘Don’t treat it as a joke’, warns 19-year-old who caught Covid

Latest Stories

Sir Russell Coutts arrives at Parliament protest

Video: Protester throws plastic bottle at police during clash

Massage therapist ordered to apologise after touching woman's breasts

Te Papa acquires rare 1905 'Originals' All Blacks jersey

Moana Pasifika debut set for another postponement

Related Stories

Lions roar into second week with title in their sights

Another Hurricanes player slams co-owner's 'small-minded' Māori comments

TJ Perenara calls Hurricanes board member's comments about Māori 'insulting'

Wellington rugby player notches up incredible 500th appearance for club