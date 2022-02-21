Sevens legend Sarah Hirini named captain of Hurricanes Poua

The Hurricanes have announced Black Fern and Black Fern Sevens captain Sarah Hirini will take the reigns as captain of the Hurricanes Poua for the inaugural season of Super Rugby Aupiki.

One of the leading Sevens players in the world, Hirini led her side to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year. She was also Sevens World Champion in 2013 and 2018, is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and six-time World Series winner.

As well as being recognised as New Zealand’s outstanding overall player in 2021, Hirini was also named as the Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year and became a two-time winner of the Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year Award.

Hirini said she was thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the inaugural Hurricanes Poua.

“It’s a huge honour to be named captain of the Hurricanes Poua. I'm so grateful to play for the region I grew up in and the club I’ve supported for a very long time, alongside some really talented women.

“For us, playing for the Hurricanes Poua is a dream come true. We get to represent our provinces and our wider region of the Hurricanes, so we would love for the region to get behind us, to back us, to support us.”

Hurricanes Poua Head Coach Wes Clarke said it was wonderful to have a player of Hirini’s calibre leading his side in Super Rugby Aupiki.

"Sarah comes with a wide range of skills and a long history of being a fantastic leader in New Zealand," Clarke said.

“I wanted to see how she went in our environment first before offering her the captaincy. And as expected she has gone outstandingly. The players have really warmed to her, and the players really look up to her.

“She is really humble, she relates to everyone around her at their level, which is fantastic to see. She is cool and calm under pressure, which I love about her. When things get difficult, she stays calm and sticks with process.”

The Hurricanes Poua kick-off their Super Rugby Aupiki campaign against Matatū on March 6 at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

