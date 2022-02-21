Omicron wave a 'hump' that businesses will get over - Robertson

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is telling businesses that the incoming Omicron wave will be a “hump” they will get over.

Robertson’s comment on Breakfast was in response to some businesses who have said they are on a “knife’s edge” as a result of the Covid-19 Omicron outbreak.

“Going by what has happened in other countries, Omicron will peak in about four to six weeks and then consumers will come back pretty quickly,” he said.

“While I know it’s a cause of a great deal of stress, this is a hump that we will get over and businesses will be able to return to normal, just like they have after the other outbreaks we’ve had.”

Some hospitality and events businesses have been calling for more Government support over lower patronage due to rising infections and restrictions on venues at the Red traffic light setting.

The Finance Minister said the Government had already provided around $23 billion over the last two years to all businesses.

“Relative to the rest of the world, we’ve had far more days where people have been able to trade relatively normally,” he said.

"So, while I definitely sympathise for these businesses, I think we have given a good degree of support.”

On Monday, the Government announced a new support payment for Omicron-affected businesses who could prove a 40 per cent drop in revenue.

He said that while the support wouldn't result in a businesses being able to recoup all of their losses, it would be "helpful". The Finance Minister cited an example where the scheme could help cover up to 60 per cent of a company's fixed costs.

Meanwhile, Robertson said businesses who are looking for shorter isolation periods and more antigen tests will have to wait until the country shifts into the next phase of its Omicron response.

“I think when we are in Phase 3, that narrower definition of close contact will be something that businesses would welcome.”

Robertson said the move to the next phase would “not be very far away” considering the expected rise in case numbers over the next few days.

The Government has previously stated Phase 2 would remain while there were between 1000 and 5000 new daily Covid-19 cases reported.

Businesses have been advocating for changes to contact isolation periods for several weeks.

Robertson said the existing isolation periods continued to be based on health officials’ guidance.

“For now, they’re telling us that the seven day period for contacts is the right one. If they were to change that advice, then we would change that.”