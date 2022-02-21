Highlanders halfback Fakatava picks All Blacks over Tonga

Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava has confirmed he'll "have a crack" at making the All Blacks first before thinking of representing Tonga at Test level.

Folau Fakatava. (Source: Photosport)

Fakatava is set to start Friday's Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Crusaders in Dunedin after making a successful return from his ACL injury off the bench last week.

The return to the No.9 jersey is part of a partnership the 22-year-old has with Highlanders star Aaron Smith - a combo he'd like to take to the international stage if he had the choice.

“Obviously, the All Blacks are the best in the world for me,” Fakatava said on Monday. “It would be good to have a crack at it.

“I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing, and learn from the best [Smith], and if the opportunities come I’ll take it. If not, then I’ll have to play for Tonga."

Fakatava said working with Smith was what was pushing him to set such big goals.

“We're pushing each other, and learning from each other,” Fakatava said. “Moving forward, it will be a good combo.

“Whoever starts, we’re always pushing each other.”

While Fakatava will need clearance from World Rugby to represent New Zealand should he be called up this season, the halfback said he would leave that process to others and instead focus on his current campaign.

“I've been talking to my agent and getting messages from other people,” Fakatava said. “I'll just focus on right now, and the team, and performance.

“I don't really worry about what's going to happen with eligibility. If it happens, it happens.”

Fakatava showed promising signs in his return during the Highlanders' tough loss to the Chiefs in the opening round after missing much of last year with an ACL injury.

However, Fakatava said he had confidence going into the match about his knee after his franchise had already successfully guided fullback Sam Gilbert through a similar rehabilitation.

“I trusted the process, and really wanted to get back out there,” he said. “It hurt watching. But by game day I was pretty confident about it.”