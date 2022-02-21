Halliday to miss final two India ODIs due to Covid protocols

White Ferns batter Brooke Halliday is unavailable for selection for the remainder of the team’s ODI series against India after being deemed a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

Brooke Halliday. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand Cricket said in a statement Tuesday Halliday dined outside with her partner, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, and was therefore required to isolate in her hotel room for seven days.

Halliday returned a negative Covid-19 test on Monday but will be tested again on day five of her isolation. NZC said if she returns a second negative test, Halliday can finish her isolation period and re-join the team on Friday.

Both Halliday and her partner have followed all government and team health protocols.

Fellow White Ferns Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green and Fran Jonas are also unavailable for the fourth ODI with New Zealand already up 3-0 in the best-of-five series.

Green and Jonas both sustained lacerations to their right hands and will continue to be monitored over the coming days while Tahuhu will miss the match as a precaution after she left the field in the third ODI.

White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said the team was rallying around Halliday and the injured players.

“This is obviously a frustrating time for Brooke,” said Carter.

“But she’s remaining upbeat, and as a team we’re supporting her and checking in on her by phone etc.

“Of course, we’re looking forward to her re-joining the team once she’s met the appropriate protocols.

“Maddy and Fran both injured their hands while practicing. We are monitoring their individual situations and are hopeful of a quick recovery for both.”

“We didn’t want to risk Lea bowling in ODI 4, especially with a World Cup just around the corner.”

The fourth ODI is scheduled to take place in Queenstown on Tuesday however the match’s start has been delayed due to weather.