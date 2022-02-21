Football Ferns supporting Moore after unwanted own goal feat

Sympathy and support has rolled in for Football Ferns defender Meikayla Moore after her remarkable feat no player would ever want.

Moore scored three own goals in the team's 5-0 defeat to the USA in California on Monday, leaving her team now rallying to try and push her through what will be a tough mental recovery.

“This is about more than football right now,” goalkeeper Erin Nayler said.

“We have to think about her as a person.”

Moore was pulled from the match in the 40th minute shortly after conceding her third own goal by coach Jitka Klimkova – a decision Football Fern Rosie White questioned during the broadcast of the match.

“It’s probably the worst insult to get subbed before half time as a player,” White said on SKY.

“I think I probably would’ve if I was the coach kept her on ‘til half time and assessed the issue then. There was only five minutes to go - the damage had already been done.”

Klimkova stood by her decision though.

Jitka Klimkova consoles Meikayla Moore after her substitution. (Source: Photosport)

"Mentality is a huge part of the game and if you have this kind of situation on you during the game, it could be the situation she’s staying on and goes through it by herself but I think for us was a better decision to switch,” Klimkova said after the loss.

“Obviously she's sad and disappointed but she has us. This is a situation that can happen to everybody. Everybody. Not just to her.”

Klimkova added she was quick to comfort Moore when she came off, embracing her with a hug and some supportive words.

“I said to her we all know what a great payer she is, there’s no doubt about it. This is something I will repeat many, many times to her.”

Team USA opposite Vlatko Andonovski supported the notion, saying the milestone was bad luck rather than bad play.

“Own goals are part of the game, it just happens, it’s unfortunate it happens to the same player but she is an incredible defender,” Andonovski said.

“I actually thought her positioning was very well – it’s just unlucky sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way.”

Moore and the Football Ferns play again on Thursday, wrapping up their SheBelieves Cup campaign against the Czech Republic on Thursday.