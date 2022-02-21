Defender Payne signs long-term extension with Phoenix

The Wellington Phoenix have secured another long-term player with All Whites defender Tim Payne committing to the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Tim Payne of the Phoenix in possession with Ryan Kitto of Adelaide United looking to challenge (Source: Photosport)

Payne follows the likes of recent sign-ons Finn Surman and Oskar van Hattum in signing long-term with the Phoenix, having already amassed more than 50 appearances for the Wellington club after arriving in 2019.

“Hopefully together we can continue to build a relationship and can bring home some silverware,” Payne said. “

We were very close this year and hopefully I can contribute that in the next three years.”

Payne said that desire to win silverware with a Kiwi connection played a role in his new deal.

“Obviously as players we want to win something and hopefully we can be in the top six every year that I’m here and then hopefully push for the minor championship and obviously then the major one at the end which would be fantastic to bring home for the club.

“Having been forced to play away from home for the best part of two seasons hopefully this three year deal will also mean I will be able to regularly play in front of our amazing fans at Sky Stadium.”

Payne said he feels he also has a role to play at the club as a senior to the promising talent in the wings.

“Obviously at the age I’m at now it’s a chance for myself, going into my later years of my career I suppose, to help all these young kids that we’ve got at the Phoenix.

“Trying to help out the younger generation of Kiwis coming in, the likes of Finn, who has just signed his first contract with the club.

“As any senior player in any environment it’s definitely part of your role and obviously being the only New Zealand professional football club to have an older Kiwi in that team to help out younger Kiwis is only a good thing.”

Head coach Ufuk Talay was stoked to retain the centre back who he called an "integral part of the team".

“During my tenure I think he’s been on the rise. I think he’s grown and matured as a player.

“Always the biggest investment you can make it your team is retaining your best players and we’re very pleased that Tim has decided to stay on board and continue for another three seasons.

“He’s one of our senior players and he leads by example by what he does on the park. At the same time, I think he’s good for our younger players within the group.

“He’s been through a journey where he’s been overseas and come back and had to start again. He’s shown what you can achieve if you don’t give up and belief in yourself.”