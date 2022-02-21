Covid-19 rife among Otago Uni students on Dunedin’s Castle St

Dozens of Otago University students flatting in North Dunedin say they have tested positive for Covid-19.

Castle St, Dunedin. (Source: Google Maps.)

'Castle Street Parties' was listed as a location of interest' on the Ministry of Health website on Friday, urging anyone who was on Castle St from 7pm on Saturday, February 12 to 1am on Sunday to isolate, and get tested immediately and on day five after exposure.

The university’s official orientation week - due to start on February 21 - has been cancelled due to Covid-19, but students began hosting flat parties in the week started February 14.

Scarlett Davies, who flats on Leith St parallel to Castle St, told 1News she got a positive result on Monday morning after getting tested last Friday.

"With the symptoms I had on Thursday there was no way I didn't have it, and at that point everyone started testing positive."

She said she doesn’t know where she caught the virus but assumes it was at one of the Castle St flat parties.

Davies told 1News all five of her flatmates have now tested positive for the virus.

She said it’s been difficult finding people to deliver groceries to her flat.

"Our neighbours have two positive cases, people across the road have four and the flat below us have five positive."

But some students aren't overly worried about contracting the virus.

"People were more just anxious about catching it and not knowing and passing it on to other people in the community," Davies said.

Another Castle St student, who has asked to remain anonymous, said four out of six of her flatmates have tested positive, with two still awaiting their results.

She told 1News it's too difficult for the flatmates to isolate from each other in the same household.

"We all have to share a bathroom so it's easier for us to just isolate together."

Another anonymous student said after a week of partying it was difficult to distinguish Covid-19 symptoms from that of a hangover, but the university sent a letter urging students to be tested.

Several students who spoke to 1News said most Red level setting rules were followed during orientation week, but at times some flat parties had up to 300 guests.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said in a statement "details about cases on Castle St can be found in our daily media updates.

"For privacy reasons, the [Southern District Health Board] does not share personal information about people who have tested positive for Covid-19. This includes the number of close contacts associated with exposure events and specific locations."

There were 2365 new Covid-19 reported in the community on Monday, down from a record high 2522 cases recorded on Sunday.