Hundreds at Dunedin flat party, no QR codes or vaccine passes

Police were called to a large party at a Dunedin flat on Thursday night, where hundreds of partygoers attended and there were no Covid-19 safety measures in place.

As New Zealand is currently at Red in the Covid traffic light system, gatherings are limited to 100 people, but only if everyone present has a vaccine passport.

Police said it's estimated over 300 people were at the "large party" on London Street.

No QR codes were present and vaccine passes also weren’t being checked.

Police will be speaking with those who live at the flat on Friday.

They are urging students holding gatherings to comply with the Red traffic light setting.

It comes as two parties on Castle Street, in one of the city’s main student areas have been named as Covid-19 locations of interest.

Anyone who attended parties on Castle St from Saturday 12 February at 7pm to Sunday 13 February at 1am, and parties on Castle and Howe Streets from Monday 14 February at 7pm to Tuesday 15 February at 12.30am is considered a close contact.

The Ministry of Health has advised those who were there to self-isolate, get a test immediately and on day five after being at the location of interest.

1573 new Covid community cases were confirmed in New Zealand on Thursday, the most daily cases announced in the country yet.