Are Gloriavale residents employees or volunteers?

The Employment Court is considering whether those living at the West Coast commune of Gloriavale are workers or volunteers.

Three former residents are challenging a Labour Inspectorate ruling that found they are volunteers and were, therefore, not entitled to pay or employment rights.

Documents signed by members suggest they did not intend to enter into an employment relationship at the commune, which is the reason why the inspectorate refused to investigate long working hours.

Lawyer Brian Henry said members had to sign a “declaration of faith” and follow the rules without question.

“The advice doesn’t provide an alternative, it's to sign or not sign and these are people wholly dependent on the community at the time of the advice.

“They have a life of blind obedience a life without basic human rights, a life where women have no voice and it's absolutely no voice,” said Henry.

Hosea Courage, who was born and raised at Gloriavale, told the court that he started working after school at six years old.

He collected moss from a swamp and helped out in the gardens.

Courage said refusing to do the work was not an option, and working too slow got him into trouble.

“I was smacked with a shovel handle, denied food, being made to sit and watch the others eat.

“The ultimate which I saw, but was never objected t,o was the shepherd and servants meeting where you were yelled at for five hours,” Courage said.

The court heard how some members were paid but that money was transferred to Gloriavale’s bank account.

“At the end of the day, our submission is that members of the community have no tools to determine how life exists outside this very narrow realm of experience,” Henry said.

The hearing has been set down for five days, and will hear from Gloriavale’s leadership and the Labour Inspectorate.

