Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

The Queen has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Queen Elizabeth. (Source: Associated Press)

The 95-year-old tested positive for the virus on Sunday and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to carry out “light duties” this week.

The monarch, who marks her Platinum Jubilee this year, fell ill after it was confirmed she had been in direct contact with her eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, who tested positive with the virus ten days ago.

The Queen is understood to be tripled vaccinated.

The palace’s full yet short statement read: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid”.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

Messages of support have flooded in for the Queen, who has avoided catching the virus for more than two years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health”